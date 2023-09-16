Pak ISI chief Nadeem Anjum granted extension: Report

IANS

Islamabad, September 16

Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, has been granted extension in service, media reports said.

A summary in this respect was approved late on Thursday, The News reported.

Earlier, Director General (DG) of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Fuad Asadullah, was retained in December last year when now-former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted him an extension of three years, a week before his retirement, the report said.

Nadeem Anjum succeeded Faiz Hameed as DG ISI on November 20, 2021 when the latter was posted as Corps Commander, Peshawar.

Earlier, he was Commander of Karachi Corps where he had served since his promotion to three-star general in September 2019.

A native of Mohra Sheikhan, Gujjar Khan, Anjum was commissioned in September 1988 and belongs to Pakistan Military Academy’s 78th Long Course. He is from the Punjab Regiment.

Nadeem has served at various important positions right from the restive parts of Federally Administered Tribal Area, now merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to Balochistan and at the Line of Control. He commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency and headed Frontier Constabulary, Balochistan as its Inspector General, The News reported.

He graduated from the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom and obtained a masters degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies in Honolulu, USA.

As against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) who was fond of publicity, Anjum forbade the PMO from releasing his photos. Once a picture was photoshopped to take him out of the photo during a luncheon for Bill Gates. On the contrary, he is also the first ISI chief who had to address a presser, The News reported.