Pakistan: Man tries to take selfie with lion, attacked

Lahore: A 20-year-old man was critically injured by a lion while trying to take a selfie with the big cat in the Punjab province of Pakistan. The incident occurred on Tuesday at a Lok Mela (fair) organised by the government's Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Sargodha city, some 200 from Lahore, the police said. Muhammad Amin was grabbed by his arm by the lion and clawed when he got closer to the cage. Amin has been hospitalised in a critical condition. pti

8 years of conservative rule ends in Poland

Warsaw: The new Polish PM Donald Tusk and his Cabinet members took office on Wednesday after they were sworn in by the president. This marks the end of eight tumultuous years of rule by a national conservative party, Law and Justice. The swearing-in ceremony of the pro-European Union government, the final step in a transition of power, took place in the presidential palace in Warsaw. Tusk was returning to the job after a nine-year spell in opposition. ap

