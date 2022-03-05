Pak may remain on FATF’s grey list for 4 more months

PTI

Islamabad, March 4

Pakistan is likely to remain on the grey list of global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog FATF until June for failing to meet some of the targets under the additional criteria, according to a media report on Friday.

Pakistan has been on the grey list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since June 2018 for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019. Since then, the country continues to be on that list due to its failure to comply with the FATF mandates.

The concluding session of the plenary meeting of the FATF is due on Friday. —