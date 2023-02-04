Pakistan mosque bomber identified; woman held

PTI

Peshawar, February 3

Pakistani authorities on Friday claimed to have made an “important breakthrough” in its probe into the Peshawar mosque attack by identifying the suicide bomber through his DNA samples, and have arrested a woman in connection with the attack that killed over 100 worshippers.

“Important breakthrough has been achieved by the investigators probing suicide blast as the investigators secured credible evidence that led to the identification of the bomber,” a police official said.

#Pakistan