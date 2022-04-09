Pak panel to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’

New Delhi, April 8
Even as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s fate will be decided by a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Saturday, the Pakistan Government has set up a commission led by a retired Army officer to investigate the alleged “foreign conspiracy”.
The decision to constitute the commission, to be headed by Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan, was taken at a Cabinet meeting, said Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. “We have evidence of eight dissident provincial lawmakers being in contact with foreign dignitaries. The commission will look at a connection between local handlers and regime change,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM
The National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confide...
Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences
The Toronto Police Service says that on the evening of April...
Srinagar police nab instigator behind anti-India sloganeering at Jama Masjid, Pakistan link emerge
After the prayers on the first Friday of Ramzan, some miscre...
Know the new XE Omicron variant and its severity
XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the United...