Pak panel to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Even as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s fate will be decided by a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Saturday, the Pakistan Government has set up a commission led by a retired Army officer to investigate the alleged “foreign conspiracy”.

The decision to constitute the commission, to be headed by Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan, was taken at a Cabinet meeting, said Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. “We have evidence of eight dissident provincial lawmakers being in contact with foreign dignitaries. The commission will look at a connection between local handlers and regime change,” he said. —