Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on 2-day China visit, to meet Xi Jinping

Islamabad, November 1
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has embarked on a two-day official visit to China on Tuesday during which he will meet the top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, to boost strategic ties.
Sharif will be the first head of the government to felicitate Xi in person for securing an unprecedented third five-year term at the recently held Communist Party Congress.
