Pak PM Shehbaz calls himself ‘majnoo’ in court

Lahore: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday testified in a special court hearing the PKR 16 billion money laundering case against him. Sharif said he had refused to take any salary when he was the Chief Minister of Punjab province and termed himself a “majnoo” for doing so. PTI

Woman jailed for breaking flight attendant’s teeth

San Diego: A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face during a flight, breaking her teeth, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison. Vyvianna Quinonez (29) was also fined nearly $26,000 in restitution and $7,500 for the assault on a May 23, 2021, flight between Sacramento and San Diego. AP