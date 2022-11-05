 Pak PM Shehbaz demands ‘full court commission’ to probe Imran Khan’s assassination bid allegation : The Tribune India

Shehbaz also said he will step down if his involvement is found in any conspiracy related to the attack on Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif- File photo



PTI

Islamabad, November 5

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday demanded constitution of a “full court commission” by the Supreme Court to probe his predecessor Imran Khan’s allegations that the premier, the interior minister and a senior military official had orchestrated the failed assassination bid on him.

Shehbaz also said he will step down if his involvement is found in any conspiracy related to the attack on Khan.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz-led government. While one person died, several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were injured in the incident.

A day after the attack on him, Khan alleged that three people—Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer—were behind the botched assassination attempt on his life.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “I request the chief justice of Pakistan to make a full court commission, including senior and junior judges. Chief Justice (Umar Atta) Bandial, I request you to make a full court commission; I will also send you a letter for it, and I hope you will entertain this request. If you didn’t entertain my request then such allegations would come up again.” “The federal government will also fully cooperate with the commission and will accept its findings whole-heartedly,” he added.

Asserting that he will step down if his involvement is found in any conspiracy related to the attack on Khan, Shehbaz said, “If Khan provides proof that I or the interior minister or the army officer was involved in the conspiracy, then I will not be prime minister even for a minute. I will resign.” Shehbaz said the allegations made by Khan have hit the foundation of Pakistan and he will make all efforts to bring the country out of the instability.

Reacting to Khan’s allegations against the unnamed military official, Shehbaz said the PTI chief “is attacking the Pakistan Army like an enemy”.

A smear campaign is being run on social media against the military, he alleged.

Shehbaz said Khan is a “liar from head to toe” and is trying his best to destroy Pakistan.

“You [Imran Khan] are pushing the nation towards destruction through lies...it’s my responsibility to save the nation from this destruction,” he said.

On the delay in registering an FIR of the attack, Shehbaz said Khan’s party PTI is in power in the Punjab province and the provincial government should tell why the First Information Report of the assassination attempt has not been registered so far.

The Pakistan Army in a statement has said that the baseless and irresponsible allegations by Khan against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for.

The institution will jealously safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what. The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned, the Army said in a strong statement, hours after Khan made the allegations.

“No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity,” it said, adding that the Army has requested the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Khan asked his party workers and supporters to continue protesting against his assassination attempt until the three “accused” resigned. He said the resignations of the three, who “controlled all agencies”, was necessary for an impartial probe.

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

Has forecast that India will be the third-largest economy by...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...


Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students