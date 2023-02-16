Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on two-day Turkey visit to express solidarity with quake-hit nation

PTI

Islamabad, February 16

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday embarked on a two-day visit to Turkey as a special gesture to show solidarity and support with the people of the country in the wake of the massive earthquake.

Foreign Office said in a statement that the Prime Minister will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake.

“He will also reaffirm Pakistan’s solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters during these difficult times and continue all possible support to the ongoing relief efforts,” according to the statement.

The Prime Minister will also visit earthquake-affected areas in Southern Türkiye, and interact with Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area as well as the survivors of the earthquake.

Pakistan has mobilised relief assistance for both Türkiye and Syria, sending supplies both by air and road. Pakistan was also sending additional assistance through train and sea.

Turkey’s disaster management agency on Thursday revised the country’s death toll from the February 6 earthquake to 36,187. That pushed the combined reported death toll for Turkey and Syria to 39,875.

