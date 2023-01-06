 Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif holds talks with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva to break deadlock over next tranche of assistance : The Tribune India

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif holds talks with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva to break deadlock over next tranche of assistance

The IMF board in August last year approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout programme, allowing for a release of over USD 1.1 billion

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif holds talks with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva to break deadlock over next tranche of assistance

Shehbaz Sharif. AP/PTI file



PTI

Islamabad, January 6

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva to break the deadlock over the release of the next tranche of assistance for the cash-strapped country.

The contact was made four days before an expected face-to-face meeting between the prime minister and the IMF chief on the sidelines of the Geneva Conference for flood victims.

Addressing a business gathering here on Friday, Sharif confirmed he received a call from IMF Managing Director Georgieva and they discussed the issue of disbursement of an already pledged loan.

“I told the IMF that we cannot put more burden on our masses. I also urged that the IMF should send its delegation to Pakistan for talks,” he said, adding that the delegation was expected to arrive over the next three or four days to discuss various issues.

The global lender has refused to issue the new instalment of the already agreed loan since Pakistan was not living up to the promises it made when the stalled loan of USD 6 billion was restored last year.

Prime Minister Sharif also sought relaxation in the demand to increase electricity prices to compensate for the deviation of around Rs 500 billion from the annual circular debt management plan.

These remain the major stumbling blocks in reaching an initial understanding of a staff-level visit by the IMF to Pakistan.

“However, the government stood ready to impose flood levy and windfall income tax on commercial banks,” sources said.

There was also a resolve from the Pakistani side to increase the energy prices in future against any further deviation.

Pakistan and the IMF had a round of engagement on November 18 last year, but could not finalise a schedule for formal talks on the overdue ninth review.

The IMF board in August last year approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout programme, allowing for a release of over USD 1.1 billion.

The much-needed bailout package from the IMF helped Pakistan avert an imminent default, amidst the persisting political uncertainty and the devastating floods that have displaced more than 33 million people.

As the economy remains under pressure, the premier also made calls to the Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, seeking Beijing’s help to avert a looming default while army chief General Asim Munir met the Saudi defence minister in Riyadh.

The contacts were made as the official foreign exchange reserves dipped to USD 5.6 billion.

In what appeared to be an alternative to the IMF, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, a day earlier, expressed hope of receiving a USD 3 billion second bailout from Saudi Arabia within days, vowing to raise money through the sale of assets to beef up the critically-low foreign exchange reserves.

But the Saudi cash assistance can only delay the default, as it cannot permanently solve the problem.

The finance minister had said that the government was committed to the IMF programme.

But at the same time, he added: “We will not take measures that may increase the burden on the common man.” The IMF had earlier asked for a plan to end the additional Rs 500 billion circular debt, increase energy prices, imposition of new taxes, let the rupee gain its real value and achieve the primary budget surplus targets, excluding flood-related expenses – the conditions that will stoke inflation that is already standing at 25 per cent, the Express Tribune reported.

#Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

5
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

7
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

8
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

9
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

10
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

Don't Miss

View All
Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Top News

AAP, BJP councillors clash over appointment of aldermen during first meeting of new Delhi MC House

AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election

AAP members protest against administering oath to the alderm...

Centre will adhere to timelines on judicial appointments, A-G tells Supreme Court

Centre will adhere to timelines, 44 names to be processed for judges' appointment this week, Attorney-General tells SC

Govt has returned 22 names recommended by the Collegium for ...

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

Holidays extended till January 14 for Classes 1 to 7

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

Delhi Police summon Air India staff on Saturday morning

Intense cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Chandigarh records a low of 5 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Bangladeshi man held by BSF from India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Bearing the brunt of cold

Snatchers on prowl, car agency employee among three fall prey

Drive for 3rd dose of polio vax

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Chandigarh: IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Chandigarh: Status quo on GMSH chemist shop No. 6

Chandigarh: High drama witnessed at GMSH chemist shop

Action against Chandigarh's 2 liquor vends for flouting norms

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

AAP, BJP councillors clash over appointment of aldermen during first meeting of new Delhi MC House

AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election

GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned

Delhi excise scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet against 12

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Woman riding pillion on Kanjhawala case victim's scooter called to join probe, say police

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

Juvenile among 3 held for murder

3 bike-borne robbers nabbed

1st phase of laying of sewer line in Nakodar yet to meet its deadline

Duped 2 months ago, retd Army officer awaits FIR

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

CM visits air terminal site

Child thrown into gutter, dies

PPCB seals dyeing machines at 22 units for excess effluent discharge

Congress activists up in arms

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plazas

Harjinder bags gold in weightlifting c'ship

Truck operators call off protest

Bathinda, Patiala academies in final