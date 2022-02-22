Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s adviser bats for trade ties with India

PTI

Lahore, February 21

Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on commerce, has backed the resumption of trade with India, which was suspended by Islamabad in August 2019 after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Trade with India is the need of the hour and beneficial to both countries, Dawod said at a media interaction here on Sunday, Dawn News reported.

“As far as the ministry of commerce is concerned, its position is to do trade with India. And my stance is that we should do trade with India and it should be opened now,” said Dawood, who also serves as the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Textile, Industry, Production and Investment.

“Trade with India is very beneficial to all, especially Pakistan. And I support it,” he added, according to the Dawn News report. The comments from Dawood raise hopes of a partial revival of Pakistan-India bilateral trade relations. —

#imran khan #Pakistan