Pak records 34% rise in militant attacks in November: Think tank

PTI

Islamabad, December 3

Anti-state violence in Pakistan surged to 34 per cent in November, with 63 militant attacks recorded in the country during the month, a think tank report said on Sunday.

The 63 militant attacks in November resulted in 83 deaths, including that of 37 personnel of security forces and 33 civilians, the Dawn reported, citing data by think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

Additionally, 89 individuals, including 53 civilians and 36 security forces personnel, sustained injuries, according to the Islamabad-based think tank.

Compared to October’s data, a 34 per cent surge in militant attacks, a 63 per cent rise in fatalities and an 89 per cent increase in the number of injured persons was recorded during November.

Meanwhile, the report stated that Pakistani security forces killed at least 59 militants and arrested at least 18 suspected terrorists during the month.

The data showed an 81 per cent escalation in militant attacks in the first eleven months of 2023 compared to the corresponding period in 2022. It also showed a 64 per cent rise in the number of injured.

The cumulative toll from the 599 militant attacks from January to November 2023 resulted in 897 fatalities and 1,241 injuries, according to the report.

