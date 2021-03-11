Pak SC: No constitutional immunity for lawmakers

PTI

Islamabad, May 27

Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Friday observed that Cabinet members had no constitutional immunity under Article 248 of the Constitution and criminal proceedings against them should proceed as per the provisions of the law.

Chief Justice Bandial made these observations in the Supreme Court during the hearing of the five-member Bench on a suo motu notice on the perceived apprehension of "persons in authority" undermining the criminal justice system. The Bench, headed by Chief Justice Bandial, also includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar.

It also expressed grave concern over the Cabinet's decision “to remove over a hundred names” from the Exit Control List, who had cases of corruption and tax default lodged against them. The Exit Control List is a system of border control maintained by the Pakistan Government under the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981. — PTI

Ended march to avoid bloodshed: Imran

Peshawar: Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday dismissed reports that he struck a deal with the Pakistan Army to end his massive “azadi rally” demanding fresh general elections, asserting he had decided to end his march to avoid bloodshed.