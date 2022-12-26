Pak security situation deteriorates as it seeks to revive economy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

The security situation in Pakistan has suddenly plunged in the last few weeks leading to the US, followed by the UK, issuing travel advisories about an imminent terrorist attack in Islamabad.

The suicide bombing in Islamabad on December 23 missed its high value target but has shaken up the establishment as it was the first in the National Capital in nearly a decade.

But it is Balochistan which is at the vortex of the recent violence as some militant groups have merged and others have expanded their operations there. Bordering Afghanistan and Iran that have historically sheltered anti-Islamabad militant groups, Balochistan has been especially targeted by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after its cease fire with the Pakistan Army ended last month.

The TTP also received shadowy backing from the Taliban in Afghanistan which had freed all their imprisoned militants after seizing power in Kabul in August last year. But other groups are like the brutal ISIS (Khorasan Province) and indigenous groups are also active, targeting either their ideological rivals or Chinese investments in Balochistan. ISIS (KP) has been responsible for several of the attacks including of 11 Shia Hazara coal miners.

The attacks, however, come at an inopportune time for Pakistan. After being taken off the FATF’s watch-list, it was hoping for investments from the West to balance its dependence on Beijing. International cricket teams, including from the West, had also started playing regularly in the country.

Pakistan also needs breathing space to sort out the squabbles in its mainstream parties. While the ruling alliance wants to continue, Imran Khan, whom they had dethroned as PM, is pressing for the General Election.

1. (Dec 14) Suicide attack on Pakistan army convoy in North Waziristan

2. (Dec 14) Fire at Diesel depot, Gwadar, Balochistan

3. (Dec 19) TTP took 10 Counter Terrorism personnel hostage in Bannu, KP

4. (Dec 19) Blast in Khuzdar, Balochistan

5. (Dec 19) Suicide attack on Frontier Corps in Miranshah, North Waziristan

6. (Dec 19) Attack on Wana police station, South Waziristan

7. (Dec 23) Suicide bombing in Islamabad

8. (Dec 25) Five soldiers killed during clearance operation, Kohlu district, Balochistan

9. (Dec 25) Soldier killed near Afghan border in Zhob district, Balochistan