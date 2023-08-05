Pak to dissolve assembly on Aug 9, says PM

PTI

Islamabad, August 4

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has told the coalition partners that he would recommend the dissolution of the national assembly on August 9, three days before the end of its term and setting the stage for general elections in the cash-strapped country.

Sharif said the assembly would stand dissolved as soon as the President signs the notification, a media report stated.

The move will prompt general elections in Pakistan within 90 days.

