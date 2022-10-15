 Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan : The Tribune India

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

Hundreds of human body parts have been recovered from the roof of Nishtar Hospital's mortuary

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan


ANI

Multan, October 15

At least 200 rotting corpses were found on the roof of a hospital in Pakistan's Multan city on Friday.

As per social media, hundreds of human body parts have been recovered from the roof of Nishtar Hospital's mortuary in Multan after which the government decided to probe the incident, reported Geo News.

According to sources, dozens of bodies are rotting in the room built on the roof of Nishtar Hospital. On the other hand, according to the news circulating on social media, hundreds of human body parts have been recovered from the roof.

No confirmation or denial has been given yet, however, by any government official over the number of bodies.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Punjab, Tariq Zaman Gujjar said a whistleblower tipped him off about the rotting bodies on the roof of the mortuary at Nishtar Hospital, reported Geo News.

"I was on a visit in Nishtar Hospital when a man approached me and said if you want to do a good deed then go the morgue and check it out," Gujjar said.

He said when he reached there the staff wasn't ready to open the doors of the mortuary. "To this, I said if you don't open it right now, I am going to file an FIR against you," Gujjar added.

He said when the morgue was finally opened and they stepped in only to find at least 200 bodies lying around. "All the decomposing bodies [of both men and women] were bare. Even women's bodies weren't covered." Gujjar said when he asked them (doctors) to explain what was going on they said these were used by the medical students for educational purposes.

"Do you sell these bodies? I asked the mortuary authorities." Gujjar said he asked doctors to explain the incident and in response, they said it was not what it looked like as these were used by the medical students for educational purposes, reported Geo News.

"Two of the bodies on the roof were rather in the early stages of decomposition. Maggots were all over them," Gujjar said.

He said he had never seen anything like it in his 50 years of life.

"Vultures and worms were scavenging on the corpses on the roof. Our tally showed there were at least 35 bodies on the rooftop of the mortuary." "The bodies after being used for medical education purposes should have been given a proper burial after Namaz-e-Janaza, but they were thrown on the roof," Gujjar said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi took notice of the abandoned bodies and sought a report from the Punjab specialised healthcare and medical education secretary, reported Geo News.

The Punjab government formed a six-member committee to investigate the incident after the bodies were discovered and videos and pictures were shared on the internet.

Moreover, Nishtar Medical University's vice-chancellor has also formed a three-member committee for an inquiry into the incident.

A letter dated October 13, 2022, was also sent to the medical superintendent of the hospital, asking for a detailed inquiry report within three days, reported Geo News.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi shared an update on the incident on Twitter, attaching the initial response of the head of the department of Nishtar Medical University's anatomy department.

The HOD reasoned that these are the unidentified bodies handed over by the police to them for post-mortem and "if required" to be used for teaching purposes for MBBS students, reported Geo News.

Notably, Pakistan has emerged as a global leader in cases of enforced disappearances as hundreds simply 'disappear' in the country every month as over 8,000 people have gone missing in the country since 2001, according to a report by Islam Khabar.

This comes after the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the non-government watchdog, expressed concern over citizens' faulty disappearances. Over 6,500 Baloch and 5,000 Pashtuns remain on the 'missing' list and their whereabouts remain unknown.

As per the report by Islam Khabar, the Islamabad High Court in January 2021 ruled in a 2015 disappearance case that the prime minister has to take entire responsibility as the state failed terribly in protecting its citizens.

Moreover, in October 2017, the apex court of Pakistan ordered the interior ministry to provide a detailed account of everyone being held however the cases of disappearances only skyrocketed, the report added.

People being forcibly disappeared is a severe and longstanding issue in Pakistan.

Hundreds of thousands of people from all spheres of life started to disappear. In March 2011, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIOED) was formed to work on the issue.

According to recent figures released by COIOED in July 2022, 8,696 missing person cases have been reported. While 6,513 of these cases have been solved, 2,219 are still pending, as per DW news.

Despite efforts by civil society, there is no end to the issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan, as the state continues to use it with impunity.

The irony is that successive Pakistani governments have pledged to end the practice of enforced disappearances, however, there is no end to it, reported the Canada-based think tank International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

4
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Trending

#ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after Virat fan kills his friend who supported Rohit Sharma

7
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

8
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

9
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

10
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...

Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought

Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought

High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season