Pakistan allows drug import from India

Islamabad, August 11
Cash-strapped Pakistan's drug regulatory watchdog has said that hospitals and common citizens can import vital medicines, including anti-cancer drugs and vaccines, from India for their use, a media report said on Friday.
The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan said there was no restriction on importing vital medicines (anti-cancer drugs and vaccines) from India under the Import Policy Order 2022 after obtaining NOC.
