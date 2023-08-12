Pakistan allows drug import from India

PTI

Islamabad, August 11

Cash-strapped Pakistan's drug regulatory watchdog has said that hospitals and common citizens can import vital medicines, including anti-cancer drugs and vaccines, from India for their use, a media report said on Friday.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan said there was no restriction on importing vital medicines (anti-cancer drugs and vaccines) from India under the Import Policy Order 2022 after obtaining NOC.

#Cancer #Pakistan