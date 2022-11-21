 Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa's family became billionaires in last six years: Report : The Tribune India

Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa's family became billionaires in last six years: Report

Report comes a day before the process for appointment of new Army Chief is likely to start

Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa's family became billionaires in last six years: Report

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. ANI photo



ANI

Islamabad (Pakistan), November 21

Less than two weeks before Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure is about to end, a damaging report has shed light on the sharp rise of wealth of close family members of the most powerful person in the country in a span of six years.

Writing for Fact Focus, Pakistani journalist Ahmad Noorani has unearthed how Bajwa's immediate and extended family members, in a matter of few years, started a new business, became owners of farmhouses in prominent Pakistani cities and bought foreign properties, making billions of dollars in the process.

The investigative report by Fact Focus is supported by a lot of data that looks into the financial dealing of Bajwa's family, including his wife Ayesha Amjad, his daughter-in-law Mahnoor Sabir and other close family members.

"Within six years, both families become billionaires, started an international business, purchased multiple foreign properties, started transferring capital abroad, become owners of commercial plazas, commercial plots, huge farmhouses in Islamabad and Karachi, an immense real estate portfolio in Lahore, and so on. The current market value of the -- known -- assets and businesses within Pakistan and outside accumulated by the Bajwa family during the last six years is more than Rs 12.7 billion," Noorani wrote.

Based on tax returns and other financial statements, the Pakistani journalist noted how between 2013 and 2017, Bajwa revised the wealth statement for 2013 three times, after being appointed country's Army Chief.

"In the revised wealth statement for the year 2013, General Bajwa added a commercial plot in phase VIII of DHA Lahore. He claimed that in fact he had purchased this plot back in 2013 but forgot to declare. He would continue to forget for the next four years and could only remember his omissions in 2017, one year after becoming the Army Chief," he wrote in Fact Focus.

Back in 2016, Ayesha Amjad declared eight "Any Other Assets", without giving much detail. However, this was revised on April 17, 2018, when Bajwa became the Army Chief. She declared that the net value of her assets during the previous financial year, 2015, was zero.

But within six years, after dubious dealing of residential and commercial plots, her wealth went from zero in 2016 to Rs 2.2 billion -- "not including residential plots, commercial plots, and houses given by the army to her husband." The change in fortune of Bajwa's daughter-in-law Mahnoor Sabir is equally amazing.

"The total worth of a young woman's declared assets was zero in the last week of October 2018, it jumped to more than one billion (Rs 1271 million) just one week before her marriage on November 02, 2018," Ahmad Noorani wrote.

Though Mahnoor Sabir declared these properties to the FBR in 2018, the filing retrospectively stated that these properties were acquired in the tax years 2014, 2015, and 2016, the report added.

This report on Bajwa comes on Sunday, a day before the process for the appointment of a new Army Chief is likely to start. The content of Fact Focus is so damaging that the website of the publication is reportedly being blocked in Pakistan.

"FactFocus website being blocked in Pakistan. We will fight censorship.  Please use VPN. Free VPNs available in appstores. Or use the one you use to watch "those" sites," the publication tweeted on Sunday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

2
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

3
Impact Feature

Is the Big Eyes Coin Pre-sale the Safety Blanket Investors Need Amid Solana and Crono’s Huge Losses During the Crypto Crash?

4
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

5
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

6
Punjab

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing: Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur

7
Nation

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

8
FIFA 2022

Fugitive Zakir Naik invited by Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup

9
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo come together for 1st-ever joint promotion campaign by Louis Vuitton

10
Impact Feature

Could VeChain, BNB, and Big Eyes Coin Be Heading Into Another Bullish?

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Top News

High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused's Coimbatore connection

Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror outfit; bomb-making materials found from his house

The 24-year old was carrying the improvised explosive device...

Congress to file review petition in Supreme Court on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Congress to seek review of Supreme Court order on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

The review will be sought in the next few days, says a party...

2 killed as goods train derails in Odisha

3 killed, 7 injured as goods train derails in Odisha; railway minister, CM announce ex-gratia

East Coast Railway officials say the accident took place at ...

Police interrogating man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Amritsar MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Amritsar Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

Giani Ranjit Singh reinstated as Patna Sahib jathedar

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign MCD polls

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign for MCD poll

2 Delhi residents burnt to death as car catches fire after hitting tractor on Yamuna Expressway

BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling tickets for MCD polls, Kejriwal’s party terms it fake

Police conduct fresh searches across Delhi, Gurugram in Shradha Walker murder case

Gurugram collapse: Supreme Court issues notice to Chintels India, asks how structure built recently collapsed

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Nurmahal NC president finally calls trust-vote meeting on Nov 23

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches by Samrala police

Cop shoots off letter to Punjab DGP

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death