Pakistan army chief in China to boost defence relations

PTI

Islamabad, April 25

Pakistan’s Army chief General Asim Munir has arrived in China on a four-day official visit aimed at boosting bilateral defence ties.

This is Gen Munir’s fourth overseas visit ever since he took command of the Pakistan Army in November last year. In January, he visited Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on his first official visit abroad since his appointment.

A month later, he visited the UK on a highly important visit on Britain’s Ministry of Defence invitation. After his UK visit, Gen Munir again visited the UAE.

“COAS is on a four-day official visit to China for enhancing bilateral military relations,” the army’s media wing said. The visit comes amidst mounting pressure from the International Monetary Fund on Pakistan to arrange at least USD 6 billion to bridge the external payment financial gap.