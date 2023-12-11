Pakistan army chief leaves for US on his first official trip

Islamabad, December 10
Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir on Sunday left for Washington on his first official trip to the United States amidst severe economic, political and security challenges faced by his cash-strapped country.
During his visit to the US, “Gen Munir is scheduled to meet the senior military and other government officials of USA,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media affairs wing, said.
