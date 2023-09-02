Pakistan Army Major among two personnel killed in restive northwest

PTI

Peshawar, September 2

A Pakistan Army Major and a soldier were killed in a gunbattle with militants during an intelligence-based operation in the restive northwest tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the army said on Saturday.

The incident happened two days after nine soldiers were killed in a suicide attack by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The clash occurred in Miran Shah in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday when the forces engaged in an operation on a tip-off, said Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's media wing.

According to the statement, the army was attacked by the militants which led to an intense exchange of fire between the two sides, killing a Major and a soldier. One terrorist was also killed and another injured in the exchange of fire.

The army said a clearance operation was underway in Waziristan for the elimination of militants.

Thursday’s suicide attack by TTP militants on a security forces convoy killed nine soldiers and injured 20 others in the Bannu district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by the outlawed terror outfit.

