 Pakistan Army Major among two personnel killed in restive northwest : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Pakistan Army Major among two personnel killed in restive northwest

Pakistan Army Major among two personnel killed in restive northwest

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by outlawed terror outfit

Pakistan Army Major among two personnel killed in restive northwest

Photo for representational purpose only. AP/PTI File



PTI

Peshawar, September 2

A Pakistan Army Major and a soldier were killed in a gunbattle with militants during an intelligence-based operation in the restive northwest tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the army said on Saturday.

The incident happened two days after nine soldiers were killed in a suicide attack by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The clash occurred in Miran Shah in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday when the forces engaged in an operation on a tip-off, said Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's media wing.

According to the statement, the army was attacked by the militants which led to an intense exchange of fire between the two sides, killing a Major and a soldier. One terrorist was also killed and another injured in the exchange of fire.

The army said a clearance operation was underway in Waziristan for the elimination of militants.

Thursday’s suicide attack by TTP militants on a security forces convoy killed nine soldiers and injured 20 others in the Bannu district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by the outlawed terror outfit.

#Afghanistan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ‘as far as possible’, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’

2
India

When a customer asked for UPI QR code, this woman vegetable vendor did this

3
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

4
Haryana

Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

5
Punjab

Punjab 'patwaris' go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have 'additional' responsibilities

6
Himachal

Himachal Congress files police complaint over CM Sukhu’s health rumours

7
Haryana

Former bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar appointed Chief Principal Secretary to Haryana CM

8
India

G20 Summit: 450 CRPF drivers to steer left-hand driven, bullet-resistant VIP cars

9
Science Technology

Moon conquered, ISRO all set for Sun mission with Aditya launch on September 2

10
Punjab

Panchayat dissolution file bore Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's sign too

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Aditya L1 solar mission Live updates: Aditya L1 solar mission launched

Moon done for India, over to the sun now as Aditya L1 lifts off successfully

Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the ...

US President Biden to travel to India on Sept 7 to attend G20 summit; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi

Joe Biden to visit India on September 7 to attend G20 summit; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi

They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of R...

'Pregnant' tribal woman in relationship with another man paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan village

'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 8 arrested

The incident, caught on camera, was widely criticised by var...

UGC bars universities from printing Aadhaar number on degrees, provisional certificates

UGC bars universities from printing Aadhaar number on degrees, provisional certificates

The directive comes amid reports that state governments are ...

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match: Skies clear in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele, toss expected on time

Skies clear in Sri Lanka's Pallekele, toss expected on time in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

According to weather.com at 9.09 am IST, there are fewer cha...


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Another FIR against Punjabi film Yaariyan-2 makers on SGPC's complaint

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3