 Pakistan Army warns Imran Khan’s supporters of ‘severe retaliation’ against attacks on its installations : The Tribune India

Pakistan Army warns Imran Khan’s supporters of ‘severe retaliation’ against attacks on its installations

Enraged over arrest of their leader in a corruption case on Tuesday, supporters of Imran Khan stormed General Headquarters of the Army

Pakistan Army warns Imran Khan’s supporters of ‘severe retaliation’ against attacks on its installations

Police officers throw stones towards supporters of Pakistans former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. PTI



PTI

Islamabad, May 10

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday warned former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s supporters of “severe retaliation” in the wake of attacks on its installations, asserting that it will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands while describing May 9 as a “black chapter” in the country’s history.

Enraged over the arrest of their leader in a corruption case on Tuesday, the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan stormed the General Headquarters of the Army. They set the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander on fire while attacking military vehicles and installations.

“We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army’s media wing said in a terse statement.

The ISPR said that on the one hand, these miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their “limited and selfish objectives” and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance.

“This is an example of hypocrisy,” it stated.

The military’s media wing said that “this group wearing a political cloak” has done what enemies could not do in 75 years, all “in the lust for power”.

May 9 will be remembered as a “black chapter” in history due to the protestors “targeting army property and installations” after the arrest of Khan, it said.

“The army showed patience and restraint and exercised extreme tolerance, not even caring about its reputation, in the larger interest of the country,” the statement said.

“Any further attack on the army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties will be severely retaliated, the responsibility of which will be on this very group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war and has expressed it multiple times,” it said.

The Army said its “mature” response thwarted this conspiracy.

“We are well aware that behind it were orders, directives and complete pre-planning by some sinister party leadership,” it said.

It said that the facilitators, planners and political activists involved in the protests had been identified and strict action would be taken against them as per the law.

“With this situation created under nefarious planning, a heinous attempt was made to make the army give its immediate reaction, which could be used for its nefarious political purposes,” it said, adding that all these “evil elements” will now be responsible for the consequences.

The Army’s statement comes a day after paramilitary forces whisked away the PTI chief on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials who barged into a room of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday sent the former prime minister on an eight-day physical remand to the anti-corruption watchdog.

At least seven people have died and nearly 300 others have been injured across Pakistan in the last 24 hours in violent clashes between Khan’s supporters and security forces.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

2
Himachal

Snowfall: 3,000 stranded near Atal Tunnel rescued

3
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking directions to declare posts occupied by 31 IPS officers as unauthorised

4
Nation

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

5
Nation

Ahead of G20 meet in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit employees seek refuge in Jammu

6
Entertainment

Chandigarh girl Wamiqa Gabbi, who is basking in the glory of web series Jubilee, says OTT has opened up many opportunities for newcomers

7
Haryana

Liquor to get 5% costlier in Haryana, beer cheaper

8
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Dept suspends licences of 15 chemists

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; factors that led to low turnout

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

Jalandhar Cantt records lowest voting percentage at 48.9 | S...

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly

In outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Cong...

Voting ends for Karnataka Assembly polls; nearly 66 per cent turnout till 5 pm

Karnataka records 72 per cent turnout in Assembly polls, exit polls predict tight contest between BJP and Congress

Voter turnout in 2018 assembly polls in the state was 72.10 ...

PM Modi to pay official visit to United States on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

PM Modi to pay official visit to United States on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

Accent on defence, technology, space, climate change and peo...


Cities

View All

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Women applicants for Army Dental Corps get SC relief as more get selected

Lalru: Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

Wrestlers demand lie-detector Narco Test on Brij Bhushan under Supreme Court supervision

Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Kejriwal approves draft policy for regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers in Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv