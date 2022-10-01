Pakistan arrests 16 Indian fishermen, seizes 2 boats

Islamabad, September 30
Pakistan authorities have arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized two trawlers for allegedly illegally fishing in the country's territorial waters, officials said on Friday.
Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said one of its ships "apprehended two Indian fishing boats along with 16 crew members," during routine surveillance in maritime zones in Pakistan. The arrests were made on Tuesday.
“The apprehended Indian boats were well inside Pakistani waters,” the PMSA said in a statement. The Indian boats were apprehended for violation of Pakistani Law and UN Convention of Law at Sea, it said. After initial investigation, the boats were towed to Karachi and the apprehended fishermen were handed over to Docks Police.
