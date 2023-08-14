Pakistan bans media coverage of 11 critics

Islamabad, August 13
Pakistan electronic media watchdog has stopped TV channels from giving air space to 11 people, including journalists, accused of criticising the military and the Shehbaz Sharif-led previous government and declared ‘proclaimed offenders’ or absconders by courts. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a directive on Saturday, citing a decision from the Sindh High Court that such people cannot enjoy certain rights like appearing on television, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The 11 persons include Sabir Shakir, Moid Peerzada, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Farooq Raja, Ali Nawaz Awan, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar. Shakir, Peerzada, Saeed Khan and Sehbai are journalists, said to be supporters of former premier Imran Khan, who was ousted in April last year when he fell out with the powerful military establishment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...