Pakistan bans media coverage of 11 critics

PTI

Islamabad, August 13

Pakistan electronic media watchdog has stopped TV channels from giving air space to 11 people, including journalists, accused of criticising the military and the Shehbaz Sharif-led previous government and declared ‘proclaimed offenders’ or absconders by courts. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a directive on Saturday, citing a decision from the Sindh High Court that such people cannot enjoy certain rights like appearing on television, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The 11 persons include Sabir Shakir, Moid Peerzada, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Farooq Raja, Ali Nawaz Awan, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar. Shakir, Peerzada, Saeed Khan and Sehbai are journalists, said to be supporters of former premier Imran Khan, who was ousted in April last year when he fell out with the powerful military establishment.

