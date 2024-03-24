Pakistan bids for non-permanent seat at UNSC

New York, March 23
Pakistan has formally launched its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term from 2025 to 2026, a media report said on Saturday with a promise to “contribute meaningfully" to the council's mandate for international peace and security.
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Munir Akram formally announced the cash-strapped country's candidacy at a reception organised in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations at the UN on Thursday.
Seeking support from the international community for Pakistan's UNSC bid, Ambassador Akram expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to "contribute meaningfully to the UNSC's mandate for international peace and security".
The reception, which was held at the Pakistani Mission to the UN in New York, was attended by UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis, top diplomats from the UN permanent missions and others.
