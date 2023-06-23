Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

Chandigarh, June 23
The 19-year-old, Suleman Dawood, son of Pakistan billionaire Shahzada Dawood, who was among the five dead after "catastrophic implosion" on board the submarine Titan, did not want to go on the trip as the rest of the members were not his age.
He agreed only for his dad's sake on Father's Day.
“He was terrified of the daring expedition,” said his aunt while speaking to Sky News.
Shahzada Dawood's sister said she was "absolutely heartbroken". “Suleman joined the expedition because it was important to his Titanic-obsessed father,” she said.
The US Coast Guard said the debris of the submersible was found 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.
“I feel like I've been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn't know what you're counting down to. I have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them," she added.
OceanGate Expeditions, the US-based company that owned and operated the submersible, said in a statement that it believed the five passengers of the Titanic-bound submersible have "sadly been lost".
The submersible went missing more than 600 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland in eastern Canada early on Sunday morning during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, Xinhua news agency reported.
The five passengers on board were Hamish Harding, a billionaire and explorer; Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a French explorer; Shahzada Dawood and son, Suleman Dawood; and OceanGate CEO Rush.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi
Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress
PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations
Modi becomes the first Indian leader to address the joint se...
Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi
The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note o...
India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...
Big Opposition meeting to chart roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls begins in Patna
The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish K...