Pakistan bypoll: PML-N leads in several seats

PTI

Islamabad/Lahore, April 21

Initial trends from Pakistan's by-election on Sunday showed that the ruling alliance led by Nawaz Sharif's PML-N was leading on several seats.

Polling was held for 21 national and provincial seats in the by-elections, which took place amidst tight security and suspension of cellular and internet services in some districts of Punjab and Balochistan to maintain law and order.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), voting began at 8 am and continued without any break until 5 pm. According to Geo News, PML-N candidates were in the lead on two National Assembly seats from Punjab, and PPP was leading on one seat from Sindh. As far as competition on the provincial seats was concerned, the PML-N was leading on eight Punjab provincial assembly seats while SIC was ahead of others on three seats.

