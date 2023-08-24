Pakistan CJ: Shortcomings in trial court’s judgment against Imran Khan

PTI

Islamabad, August 23

Pakistan’s Chief Justice (CJ) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday said there were “shortcomings” in the Toshakhana corruption case judgment convicting former premier Imran Khan. He said the Supreme Court would give its verdict after seeing the outcome of the hearing in the high court.

HC hearing awaited The Supreme Court of Pakistan will deliver its verdict after seeing the outcome of the hearing by the Islamabad High Court into the plea challenging Imran’s conviction.

The Islamabad High Court is set to hear on Thursday a petition challenging the conviction of 70-year-old Khan, who was sentenced to three years in jail on August 5 by a sessions court. The observation of the chief justice came as a three-member special bench of the apex court headed by him and comprising Justices Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s pleas filed against the trial court’s proceedings of the Toshakhana corruption case.

‘Haste in delivering verdict’ The trial court gave verdict in haste against Imran without giving him the right of defence. Supreme Court

The bench observed that the verdict was given in haste and without giving the right of defence to the accused. “We will not interfere in the Toshakhana case today … we will look at the HC hearing tomorrow and then resume the proceedings,” the court observed. The proceedings in the apex court and the observation by the judges showed that Khan may get a big relief if his sentence is suspended by the IHC on Thursday. During the hearing, the top court heard arguments by PTI lawyer Latif Khosa and Election Commission of Pakistan’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan #Supreme Court