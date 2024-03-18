Pakistan conducts airstrikes inside Afghanistan; 8 people killed

PTI

Islamabad/Kabul, March 18

Pakistan on Monday said it carried out airstrikes on the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)-affiliated militants in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, amidst a war of words between the two neighbours for a spate of recent terror attacks in restive Pakistani cities.

At least eight civilians, including three children, were killed in the airstrikes carried out by Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban said while summoning the charge d'affaires of Pakistan's embassy in Kabul to lodge a strong protest.

In a press release, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said that rebels belonging to TTP's Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group were hit after the outfit claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday at an army outpost that resulted in the killing of seven soldiers, including two officers.

“This morning, Pakistan carried out intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations in the border regions inside Afghanistan. The prime target of today's operation was the terrorists belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, which along with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officials,” it stated.

The FO said that over the past two years, Pakistan repeatedly conveyed its serious concerns to the Interim Afghan Government over the presence of terror outfits, including TTP, inside Afghanistan, who posed a grave threat to Pakistan's security as they consistently used Afghan territory to launch terror attacks inside Pakistani territory.

It said terrorist groups like TTP were a collective threat to regional peace and security and Pakistan was aware of the challenge Afghan authorities faced in combating the threat posed by TTP.

Pakistan also announced its decision to continue to work towards finding joint solutions in countering terrorism and to prevent any terrorist organisation from sabotaging bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

The FO said that Pakistan accords prime importance to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and always prioritises dialogue and cooperation to confront the terrorist threat.

"We have repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities to take concrete and effective action to ensure that the Afghan soil is not used as a staging ground for terrorism against Pakistan. We have also called on them to deny safe havens to TTP and to hand over its leadership to Pakistan,” the FO said.

It said that Pakistan has great respect for the people of Afghanistan but certain elements among those in power in Afghanistan are actively patronising TTP and using them as a proxy against Pakistan.

