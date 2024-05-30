Pakistan court acquits Imran Khan in two cases related to May 9 riots

PTI

Islamabad, May 30

A court in Pakistan on Thursday acquitted jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases related to May 9 violence, citing “insufficient evidence” against him.

The supporters of Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, vandalised public property, including sensitive army installations last year following his arrest in an alleged corruption case.

The petition challenging the two cases lodged at Shehzad Town police station against the PTI founder was approved by Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir of the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad.

While acquitting Khan, 71, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the court said in its verdict: “Because of insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution, the PTI founder has been acquitted.”

On May 15, Khan was acquitted in two cases linked to the May 9 vandalism.

His acquittal orders were issued by Judicial Magistrate Sahib Bilal, who approved the former prime minister's plea challenging the cases. Both those cases against Khan were filed in Khanna police station in Islamabad.

The cases were registered against the PTI founder for the long march and violation of Article 144.

Khan, who remains behind bars in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, and several others including some PTI leaders are facing various allegations in the cases related to the violence following his arrest on May 9.

After Khan was arrested, hundreds and thousands of his followers and party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi too was attacked by the mob for the first time.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan