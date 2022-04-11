Pakistan court defers till April 27 indictment of Shehbaz and his son Hamza in money laundering case

Sharif is to contest election for prime minister's post after Imran Khan lost the no-confidence vote

Shahbaz Sharif. File photo

PTI

Lahore, April 11

A Pakistani court on Monday deferred until April 27 the indictment of joint Opposition's prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a high-profile money laundering case and also extended their pre-arrest bail till the same day, allowing the PML-N president to become the new prime minister.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) special court on Monday accepted Shehbaz's application seeking exemption from personal appearance in court in the money laundering proceedings for one day, and extended the pre-arrest bail of the father and son for April 27 on their request, a court official told PTI after the proceedings.

Shehbaz Sharif is in Islamabad to contest the election for the prime minister's post after Imran Khan was ousted after he lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Sunday.

Sharif, 70, is set to become Pakistan's prime minister as the joint Opposition has required numbers in Parliament. Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has nominated Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the top slot.

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

