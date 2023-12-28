 Pakistan court halts until January 11 ongoing trial of Imran Khan, close aide Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan court halts until January 11 ongoing trial of Imran Khan, close aide Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case

Pakistan court halts until January 11 ongoing trial of Imran Khan, close aide Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case

During the hearing, the court asked why an in-camera trial was being conducted when it had ordered an open trial

Pakistan court halts until January 11 ongoing trial of Imran Khan, close aide Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case

Imran Khan. AP/PTI file



PTI

Islamabad, December 28

A Pakistan high court on Thursday halted until January 11 the ongoing trial of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aide ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.

The Islamabad High Court judge, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, issued the order while hearing the petition of 71-year-old Khan against an in-camera trial going in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The Special Court started fresh proceedings against the accused earlier this month and indicted them on December 13 after the IHC annulled previous proceedings, including the indictment of October 23 by declaring that the proper procedure was not adopted for the jail trial.

The new trial followed after correcting the anomalies highlighted by the high court while ensuring open trial in the presence of the media. However, the court later on accepted the government plea for in-camera proceedings due to the sensitivity of the matter.

During the hearing, the court asked why an in-camera trial was being conducted when it had ordered an open trial.

“This court had ordered that an open trial should be held, why are in-camera proceedings being held?” the judge asked.

Later the court issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency and stayed the trial until January 11.

The cipher case pertains to the alleged mishandling of a diplomatic document sent by the Pakistan embassy in March last year.

The Federal Investigation Agency filed a case on August 15 that the accused violated the secret laws of the country while trying to exploit the cable for political purposes.

Both Khan and Qureshi were given bail by the Supreme Court in the cipher case. The FIA on September 30 filed the charge sheet against Khan and Qureshi who signed its copies.

The FIA invoked in the charge sheet sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act which may lead to a death sentence, or two to 14 years' imprisonment if convicted.

Khan and Qureshi, who had claimed that the cable contained a threat from the United States to topple the PTI's government, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022. More than 150 cases have been registered against him since his ouster from power.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Col, Lt Col face court martial over financial irregularities

2
Diaspora

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

3
India

When Goa's Taj hotel chef had to find ripe papayas for Indira Gandhi’s breakfast during 1983 CHOGM meeting

4
India

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

5
Punjab

Protest over delay in flyover opening

6
Sports

Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

7
India

25 Indians from grounded Romanian plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

8
Punjab

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

9
India

If issues related to EVMs are not ‘fixed’ before 2024 general election, BJP can win over 400 seats: Sam Pitroda

10
Himachal

Making a beeline for the hills: One lakh tourists expected to reach Shimla for New Year

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Death sentence of 8 Indians in Qatar commuted: MEA

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the dea...

Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...

Russia-India ties making ‘steady headway’ despite ‘current turbulences’: Putin to Jaishankar

Russia-India ties making ‘steady headway’ despite ‘current turbulences’: Putin to Jaishankar

President Putin says he would be happy to see ‘our friend’, ...

SYL row: Union Minister Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

Haryana well within its rights to demand water from Punjab, ...

Amid leadership change buzz, Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers’ meeting in Delhi

Amid leadership change buzz, Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers’ meeting in Delhi

Speculation is rife that Singh may be asked to resign due to...


Cities

View All

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Amritsar district

Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Looking back 2023: Snatchings, robberies remain bane of holy city

Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 have delayed departure

Dense fog hits flight operations at SBSI Airport

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

Punjab’s AGTF arrests operative of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gang from Mohali

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Genome sequencing ordered for all Covid cases for detection of JN.1: Delhi minister

All Noida schools to stay closed on December 29, 30 due to cold, teachers to work

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Patiala DC shares success mantra, says stay focused to achieve goals

Loud music robs residents of good night’s sleep

Natak melas held to raise awareness on pollution