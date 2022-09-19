Pakistan court orders dropping of terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

Islamabad, September 19
A Pakistan high court on Monday ordered removal of terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyer said.
The court said Khan's alleged offence didn't attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer told Reuters.
The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.
"The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact and will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead of an anti-terrorism court," Chaudhry said.
The Islamabad police had brought up the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks of not sparing police and a judicial officer, who had denied bail to his aide.
Khan subsequently said that his remarks were not meant to be a threat, but that he would take legal action against the officers.
