Pakistan court orders ex-PM Imran Khan's wife to shift to jail from house arrest, lawyer says

ANI

Islamabad, May 8

A Pakistan court on Wednesday ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi to shift to a jail from house arrest, her lawyer said.

Bibi, who had been detained at Khan's hilltop mansion in Islamabad since they both were convicted earlier this year on charges of selling state gifts illegally, had challenged the house arrest, her lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on social media platform X.

