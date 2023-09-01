 Pakistan court orders release of Imran Khan’s party president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi : The Tribune India

  Pakistan court orders release of Imran Khan's party president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Pakistan court orders release of Imran Khan’s party president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Expressing displeasure over NAB and Punjab provincial government’s conduct, Justice Rafiq remarked that the high court is being undermined

Pakistan court orders release of Imran Khan’s party president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. File Photo



PTI

Lahore, September 1

A Pakistani court on Friday ordered the immediate release of the president of former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, from the custody of the anti-graft agency in a corruption case, and warned it against arresting the former Punjab chief minister in any other case, according to media reports.

Justice Amjad Rafiq of the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the release of the President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to produce Elahi in the court on one pretext or another despite strong orders issued by the Court, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

“The LHC has ordered authorities to immediately release former Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi,” the report said.

Expressing displeasure over the NAB and the Punjab provincial government’s conduct, Justice Rafiq remarked that the high court is being undermined.

“Stop playing ping-pong with the court,” he said in the order and instructed an inquiry to be conducted into his arrest in violation of court orders.

Elahi, 77, is among several PTI leaders and workers who have been arrested amid the state’s crackdown on the PTI leadership following the May 9 riots during protests over party chief Khan being whisked away by paramilitary personnel at the Islamabad High Court premises.

He was first arrested on June 1 but was deprived of his freedom repeatedly and dragged in on several graft cases.

The PTI president’s most recent arrest, by the NAB on August 14, was in a case of allegedly receiving bribes/kickbacks in exchange for getting the contracts of road schemes of Gujrat Highways Division awarded to favourite/hand-picked contractors. His custody was extended till September 2.

During the proceedings on Friday, Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nihung initiated his argument by stating that they could not obtain the court order passed to present Elahi in the court and then read a letter from the provincial caretaker government, wherein the court was informed that the armed forces and the Punjab Police were busy with anti-terrorism operations.

He further said that armoured vehicles are also not available and added that the CTD had reported that there are threats to the lives of the politicians, including Elahi’s.

Following the court’s order, Elahi was released from the custody of NAB.

Talking to reporters after his release on Friday, Elahi held the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) responsible for the current state of the economy.

“All of them have run off to London after ruining the economy,” he was quoted as saying in a report by the Dawn news website.

“They have kept me inside, I don’t even know what is happening in the country,” the PTI president added.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab's Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Features

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at police academy

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

‘Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be concl...

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

CMO spokesperson says the CM and minister were not informed ...

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

Punjab 'patwaris' go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have 'additional' responsibilities

Punjab 'patwaris' go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have 'additional' responsibilities

Will move Punjab and Haryana High Court against state govern...

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...


Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Opposition takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann govt at Amritsar fair

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sector 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Chandigarh Mayor meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit over new works

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Chandigarh Mayor meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit over new works

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu's aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, Punjabi University 'puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner'

City traffic police to go digital

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, Punjabi University ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place Roza Sharif in Fatehgarh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today