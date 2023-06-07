Pakistan court orders release of PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Islamabad, June 6
A Pakistan court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was arrested following the May 9 violent protests.
Qureshi, 66, served as Pakistan's foreign affairs minister from 2018 to 2022 under Imran Khan's regime. He was among the top PTI leaders arrested after violent protests following Khan's arrest on May 9. He has been arrested multiple times since his first arrest.
While hearing a petition against his arrest, the Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday ordered that Qureshi should not be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance anymore.
Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, who presided over the hearing, also declared Rawalpindi deputy commissioner's MPO orders illegal and directed authorities to immediately release Qureshi without asking him to submit surety bonds. During the hearing, the court inquired from the law officer if Qureshi had given any speech or led any protest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Major train accident averted in Jharkhand
The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...
College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks
The police alerted after the woman became untraceable
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...