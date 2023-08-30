 Pakistan court sends ex-foreign minister Qureshi to 14-day judicial remand in cipher case : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Pakistan court sends ex-foreign minister Qureshi to 14-day judicial remand in cipher case

Pakistan court sends ex-foreign minister Qureshi to 14-day judicial remand in cipher case

Qureshi has also filed a post-arrest bail petition in the cipher case

Pakistan court sends ex-foreign minister Qureshi to 14-day judicial remand in cipher case

Shah Mahmood Qureshi. AP/PTI File



PTI

Islamabad, August 30

A special court on Wednesday sent Pakistan’s former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with the leakage of a confidential diplomatic cable that was allegedly misused for political purposes by the previous Imran Khan-led government.

Qureshi, 67, a close aide of jailed former prime minister Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s Vice Chairman, was arrested on August 19 under the Official Secrets Act for violating the secrecy of the official cable sent by the Pakistani embassy in the US to the foreign office when he was the foreign minister.

The two-time foreign minister was later remanded by the special court in Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) custody for four days till August 25.

On Friday last, the court extended his remand by three days. On Monday, the court extended Qureshi’s physical remand by two days.

In the afternoon, upon the completion of his two-day physical remand, Qureshi was presented before the special court, recently established to hear cases filed under the Official Sec­rets Act, amid high security.

Special prosecutors Zulfiqar Naqvi and Shah Khawar appeared before the court while Qureshi’s legal team - comprising Advocate Babar Awan, Shoaib Shaheen and Umair Naizi - was present as well, the Dawn newspaper reported.

During the hearing, prosecutor Naqvi urged the court to grant the FIA further physical remand of Qureshi. However, the court rejected the request and instead, sent the PTI leader back to the Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Qureshi, via his legal team, also filed a post-arrest bail petition in the cipher case earlier in the day. Subsequently, the special court issued notices to the respondents, including the FIA, seeking responses till Saturday, when it will hear the plea.

PTI chief Khan, 70, has for long mentioned the missing cable as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to remove him as the prime minister in April last year.

According to a media report last week, the trial of Khan and Qureshi in the cipher case, under the Official Secrets Act, is expected to start within a fortnight.

Official sources said the FIA is trying to complete the challan by August last week for the initiation of trial in the special court. The FIA has arrested both Khan and Qureshi in the case.

Qureshi was foreign minister when the issue of the diplomatic cable erupted.

The purported cipher (secret diplomatic cable) contained an account of a meeting between US State Department officials, including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, and Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed Khan last year.

Of late, Khan has come under increased scrutiny following the publication of a purported copy of the secret cable by the US media outlet The Intercept, with many in the previous government led by Shehbaz Sharif pointing fingers at the PTI chief for being the source of the leak.

A trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced Khan to three years in prison on August 5 in the Toshakhana corruption case. On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court suspended his three-year sentence. However, he remains in Attock jail.

On Wednesday, a special court extended until September 13 the judicial remand of Khan in the cipher case, dashing hopes of the former Pakistan prime minister’s quick release from jail.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir

2
India

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

3
Punjab

School teacher arrested for taking Rs 1.16 lakh bribe in Mohali

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

5
Business

Gadkari unveils world’s first BS 6 stage II electrified flex fuel-based vehicle

6
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

7
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

8
Trending

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann kicks off Punjab games, promises jobs to hockey players

10
India

Rover finds sulphur, hints at oxygen presence

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose their jobs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

Warns the staff working in offices of the deputy commissione...

‘Smile, please’: India’s moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

The image was taken by the Navigation Camera on board the Ro...

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s suspension

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's suspension

He was named by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly conduct’ on Aug...

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his offi...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Few commuters care to follow safety rules at manned level crossings

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

AAP spokesperson pitches Kejriwal as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Atishi says he is not in race

AAP spokesperson pitches Kejriwal as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Atishi says he is not in race

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

2 held for extorting money from man, 5 mobiles seized

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered