 Pakistan court suspends 14-year jail term of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana corruption case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan court suspends 14-year jail term of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana corruption case

Pakistan court suspends 14-year jail term of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana corruption case

But Khan and his wife may not be released as they are convicted in other cases

Pakistan court suspends 14-year jail term of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana corruption case

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and his wife Bushra Bibi. AP/PTI file



PTI

Islamabad, April 1

In a major relief to jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, a high court on Monday suspended the 14-year sentence given to him and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The two were sentenced to 14 years in jail each by an accountability court on January 31 for alleged corruption in state gifts they got from the state depository, days before the general election.

They challenged the conviction in the Islamabad High Court where a two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave temporary relief to the couple in the case by suspending their sentences and granting them bail in the case.

However, the court announced that their appeals against the conviction would be heard after the Eid festival next month.

But Khan may not be released as he is convicted in other cases and cannot be released until absolved from charges in other cases. Similarly, Bushra is also convicted in another case and may not be released after her sentence has been suspended.

In the Toshakhana corruption case, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician is accused of retaining expensive state gifts they received during his tenure as Pakistan's premier.

Under the rules governing Toshakhana - a Persian word meaning “treasure house” - government officials can keep gifts by paying a price for them but first the gift should be deposited. Khan and his wife either failed to deposit the gift or got it for a low price by allegedly using their authority.

The conviction of Khan in the Toshakhana case had come a day after he was awarded 10 years in jail in the cipher case on January 30.

Earlier, he was also convicted in a different Toshakhana case in August 2023, leading to his arrest.

The latest conviction was based on the charges of misusing his authority as prime minister to retain gifts he or his spouse got during his tenure. It was filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The previous Toshakhana graft case was filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the charges of hiring the sale of state gifts.

Khan so far has been convicted in four different cases since losing power in April 2022. He has got bail in both Toshakhana cases.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Delhi

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

3
Punjab

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

4
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

5
Himachal

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una

6
India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of kin of gangster who ‘managed’ crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi

7
Punjab

Farmers gather at Ambala, pay homage to farmer Shubhkaran Singh killed during protest

8
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

9
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

10
Comment

Pak gets a taste of its own medicine

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with Delh...

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...

Opposition cites 2015 RTI reply; jabs Central Government over ‘change in stance’ on Katchatheevu island

Opposition cites 2015 RTI reply; jabs Central Government over ‘change in stance’ on Katchatheevu island

Why is the Foreign Minister doing a ‘somersault’ now, asks s...

Supreme Court refuses to stay ‘puja’ in southern cellar of Gyanvapi complex at Varanasi

Supreme Court refuses to stay ‘puja’ in southern cellar of Gyanvapi complex at Varanasi

Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud orders status qu...

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts...


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail after court sends him to judicial custody

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study