Pakistan court suspends 14-yr jail term of Imran in graft case

Islamabad, April 1

In a major relief to jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, a high court on Monday suspended the 14-year sentence given to him and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The two were sentenced to 14 years in jail each by an accountability court on January 31 for alleged corruption in state gifts they got from the state depository, days before the general elections. They challenged the conviction in the Islamabad High Court where a two-member Bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

On Monday, the HC gave temporary relief to the couple in the case by suspending their sentences and granting them bail in the case. However, the court announced that their appeals against the conviction would be heard after the Eid festival next month.

But Khan may not be released as he is convicted in other cases and cannot be released until absolved from charges in other cases. Similarly, Bushra is also convicted in another case and may not be released after her sentence has been suspended.

In the Toshakhana corruption case, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician is accused of retaining expensive state gifts they received during his tenure as Pakistan’s premier.

