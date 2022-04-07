LIVE BLOG

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court resumes hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court resumes hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Supreme Court of Pakistan. Reuters

PTI

Islamabad, April 7

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday resumed the crucial hearing on the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament by the president.

The apex court on Wednesday sought the minutes of the National Security Council meeting to know more about the alleged "foreign conspiracy" as it delayed its verdict on whether Prime Minister Khan had violated the Constitution by dissolving Parliament rather than face a no-confidence vote.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday ruled that the no-confidence motion was linked with the "foreign conspiracy" to topple the government and hence was not maintainable. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Khan.

During the third day of the hearing on Wednesday, Babar Awan appeared for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and Ali Zafar represented President Alvi.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is heading a five-member bench comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhail, asked Awan about the minutes of the recent meeting of the National Security Council which had discussed a letter purportedly showing evidence of the "foreign conspiracy" to oust the PTI-led government.

Pressure is mounting on the court to conclude the hearing at the earliest and give an order to determine the fate of ruling by the deputy speaker and the subsequent events including the dissolution of the assembly.

Naeem Bokhari, counsel of deputy speaker Qasim Suri, and Attorney General Khaled Javed Khan, representing the government, are the main lawyers who would present their views on the case on Thursday.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the chief justice repeatedly reminded the lawyers to conclude their arguments at the earliest to let the bench issue an order.

However, since the process was not completed, the court adjourned the case till Thursday.

The outcome will not only decide the fate of no-confidence but also the dissolution of the National Assembly and the upcoming elections.

If Khan gets a favourable ruling, elections will take place within 90 days. If the court rules against the deputy speaker, Parliament will reconvene and hold the no-confidence vote against Khan, experts said.

Chief Justice Bandial said on Monday the court would issue a "reasonable order" on the issue that has led to a political and constitutional crisis in the country.

President Alvi, the Supreme Court Bar Association and all political parties have been made respondents in the case.

The decision of the court would determine the legality of the presidential order to dissolve the National Assembly. PTI

10:39 07 Apr
Constitutional crisis

The apex court may rule on the "unconstitutional" act by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to block the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan as it deliberates over the case for the fifth consecutive day today.

The CJP had taken suo motu notice of the constitutional crisis that was triggered after Suri disallowed voting on the motion on April 3, deeming it "unconstitutional" — a move that the Opposition said was a blatant violation of the Constitution.
09:36 07 Apr
Imran Khan's claim on US seeking to overturn his govt fictional: ex- Trump official

Dubbing Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim that the US is looking to overturn his government as “concocted”, a former top Trump administration official said that the country is entering a period of political uncertainty. “I think that Imran Khan has concocted this idea that somehow the US is looking to overturn his government. He simply has concocted this story to try to shore up his own base and gain support for his position,” said Lisa Curtis, who was Trump Administration's point person for India during his four years.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Group sex video involving schoolteacher, her students goes viral; probe under way

2
Coronavirus

Covid-19: First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'objectionable language' against Dalits, Congress leader Verka seeks his expulsion

4
Schools

Collected Rs 94 cr for exams never held, PSEB now charges for marksheet

5
World

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

6
Haryana

4-year-old's murder rocks Karnal, family suspects role of relatives

7
Chandigarh

Major fire at Chandigarh's Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

8
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

9
J & K

Kashmiri Pandits in panic after targeted attacks

10
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Don't Miss

View All
Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Top Stories

US warns India against aligning with Russia

US warns India against aligning with Russia

India has declined to level sanctions against Russia, as oth...

Over 5,000, including 210 children, killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

Russia-Ukraine War: 210 children in over 5,000 people killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion, claims Mayor

Following AAP’s popularity, BJP wants to change its CM in Himachal, says Manish Sisodia

Following AAP's popularity, BJP wants to change its CM in Himachal, claims Manish Sisodia

Says the saffron party wants to install Anurag Thakur as CM ...

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court resumes hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert

BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert

Troops regularly patrolled areas near 3-tier border fencing ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

Amritsar: ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Now, meet Amritsar DC Harpreet Singh Sudan daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

Chandigarh: No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Panchkula railway overbridge misses another deadline

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration mulls single-window system

Complaint to police by kin not threat to life & liberty, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

Crime graph on rise in Jalandhar, periphery

‘Need to rid kabaddi of unruly elements’

Jalandhar: Construction work begins on 66ft road

No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest in Jalandhar

Online transfer policy to continue: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC’s Waterfront site

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM