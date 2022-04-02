Pakistan does not believe in camp politics: General Bajwa

Islamabad, April 2

The Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has said that Pakistan does not believe in camp politics, The News reported.

The Army chief made the remarks while addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022.

He reiterated that Pakistan wants to strengthen its ties with the US; however, not at the risk of its bilateral relations with other countries.

The Army chief said that Pakistan does not believe in camp politics and its bilateral relationships with the partners are not at the expense of relationships with other countries.

He further said that Islamabad enjoys a close relationship with Beijing as demonstrated by the country's commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He added that Pakistan equally shares a "long history of excellent and strategic relationship" with the United States, which remains its largest export market.

"We seek to broaden and expand our ties with both countries without impacting our relations with the other," he said.

"Pakistan, as a country located at the crossroads of economic and strategic confronts, is navigating these shared challenges in our immediate region and through our partnerships with the international community," he added.

--IANS