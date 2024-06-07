Pakistan elected as UNSC non-permanent member

PTI

United Nations, June 6

Pakistan, Somalia, Denmark, Greece and Panama on Thursday were elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for a two-year term, starting January 1, 2025.

They were elected by a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly. In the two seats for African and Asia-Pacific States, Somalia got 179 votes and Pakistan received 182 votes. Among the Latin American and Caribbean States, Panama got 183 votes, while in the Western European and other States, Denmark got 184 votes and Greece got 182 votes.

“Proud moment as Pakistan receives a resounding 182 votes and is elected to the UNSC,” Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.

