 Pakistan election commission criticises President Alvi for making inappropriate moves ahead of February 8 elections : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Pakistan election commission criticises President Alvi for making inappropriate moves ahead of February 8 elections

Pakistan election commission criticises President Alvi for making inappropriate moves ahead of February 8 elections

Statements made by the president in connection with upcoming elections seemed to be in conflict with his constitutional role, says interim govt’s spokesperson

Pakistan election commission criticises President Alvi for making inappropriate moves ahead of February 8 elections

Pakistan President Arif Alvi. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, November 11

Pakistan’s election commission has accused President Arif Alvi of making inappropriate moves after he rallied behind concerns raised by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party demanding a level playing field in the next general elections.

Pakistan, which is facing both political and economic instability, is going to the polls on February 8.

Alvi, who was a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before being appointed as President in 2018, is frequently accused of siding with the jailed prime minister's party on political issues.

In a recent letter to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Alvi said the president of Pakistan represented the unity of the republic as head of state under the Constitution and was, therefore, duty-bound along with the premier and all institutions to protect the rights of the citizens, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Alvi said, it was for this very reason, that he was sending the letter containing PTI's allegations, which had also been debated in the media, regarding the increasing cases of enforced disappearances of individuals with known political affiliation.

The president asked interim Prime Minister Kakar to look into these issues.

Expressing its strong discontent over the president's move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a statement said, “An attempt is being made by a high official to make the transparency of the upcoming election suspicious.”

“This behaviour is not appropriate,” it said, adding that the ECP is determined that the elections will be fair and transparent, and the same will be ensured.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi also berated Alvi for advocating for the PTI party's line.

In a post on X, the interim government's spokesperson said the statements made by the president in connection with the upcoming general election seemed to be in conflict with his constitutional role.

Solangi urged Alvi to allow the constitutional institutions, specifically the ECP, to perform their duties without interference.

“The whole nation desires that the President plays his role as the symbol of the federation and not give such an impression that people would see him as the spokesperson of a party,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PTI in a statement alleged that the “state's atrocities” against the party have intensified after the date of the next general elections was announced by the ECP.

The party claimed that the series of “kidnapping of PTI leaders for statements” by some state institutions was still underway.

The PTI has repeatedly alleged that its chief Khan has been kept in jail on politically motivated charges so that he will not be able to contest the general elections. The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is facing nearly 150 cases across the country since he was ousted as prime minister in April last year.

“The inaction of the ECP and caretaker government on the ‘enforced disappearance’ of (PTI) Central Additional Secretary General Ali Nawaz Awan is the worst example of lawlessness,” the statement said.

The party accused the ECP and the caretaker government of failing to fulfil their constitutional duty and being the “key facilitators” in the state agenda of “deviating” from the Constitution.

It said that the ECP and interim set-up should realise their sensitive duties and instead of being a “part of conspiracies against democracy”, they should play their role for its survival and protection.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
Haryana

Sonepat youth guns down sister held for kidnapping

3
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

4
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

5
India

Nijjar killing: Blinken urges New Delhi to cooperate with Ottawa's probe; India flags concerns over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

6
Entertainment

Ananya Panday buys new home in Mumbai, shares pictures of 'griha pravesh' on Dhanteras

7
Himachal

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

9
India

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we'll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states

10
Sports

ICC suspends Sri Lankan cricket board over government interference

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead in gang war outside gas station in Canada

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...

Himachal CM given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

A speeding oil tanker coming from Jaipur breaks the divider,...


Cities

View All

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Green crackers won’t do, complete ban needed to check pollution, say experts

Rain brings respite from smog

Scarcity of balers hampers stubble disposal in district

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government