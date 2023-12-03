Pakistan election commission to issue poll schedule this month

PTI

Islamabad, December 2

Pakistan’s election commission has said that it will announce the schedule for the upcoming general election around the middle of this month, amidst rumours of a possible delay in polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has already announced that the general election will be held on February 8. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja when asked about the election schedule said: “Count 54 days backwards from February 8.”

