 Pakistan election panel flays President Arif Alvi for toeing Imran Khan’s line : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Pakistan election panel flays President Arif Alvi for toeing Imran Khan’s line

Pakistan election panel flays President Arif Alvi for toeing Imran Khan’s line

Pakistan election panel flays President Arif Alvi for toeing Imran Khan’s line

Pakistan President Arif Alvi. - Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, November 11

Pakistan’s election commission has accused President Arif Alvi of making inappropriate moves after he rallied behind concerns raised by jailed former PM Imran Khan’s party demanding a level-playing field in the next general elections.

Pakistan, which is facing both political and economic instability, is going to the polls on February 8. Alvi, who was a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before being appointed as President in 2018, is frequently accused of siding with the jailed prime minister’s party on political issues.

In a recent letter to caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Alvi said the president of Pakistan represented the unity of the republic as head of state under the Constitution and was, therefore, duty-bound along with the premier and all institutions to protect the rights of the citizens, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. Alvi said, it was for this very reason, that he was sending the letter containing PTI’s allegations, which had also been debated in the media, regarding the increasing cases of enforced disappearances of individuals with known political affiliation. The president asked Kakar to look into these issues.

Expressing its strong discontent over the president’s move, the Election Commission of Pakistan said, “An attempt is being made by a high official to make the transparency of the upcoming election suspicious.”

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

3
Punjab

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

4
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

5
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

6
Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

7
Trending

With Pakistan cricket team just a match away from being knocked out of World Cup, fans share rib-tickling memes

8
India

Explainer: A 'promise fulfilled'—will Ram Mandir work political magic for BJP in 2024

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

10
Entertainment

Parineeti calls Raghav God's best gift to her on his birthday

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Three dead in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir; several houseboats gutted

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

Victims' DNA samples extracted to establish their identities...

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead in gang war outside gas station in Canada

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel

Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel

Failure to bring fuel into the hospital will be a death sent...

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana’s air quality at many places in ‘moderate’ category

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality at many places in 'moderate' category

Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in KTF recruitment, arms smuggling case

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case

Twelve members of KTF terrorist outfit and their associates ...


Cities

View All

400-kg spurious khoya seized

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Punjab breathes easy as showers, wind help improve air quality

Punjab breathes easy as showers, wind help improve air quality

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires