Pakistan election panel flays President Arif Alvi for toeing Imran Khan’s line

Islamabad, November 11
Pakistan’s election commission has accused President Arif Alvi of making inappropriate moves after he rallied behind concerns raised by jailed former PM Imran Khan’s party demanding a level-playing field in the next general elections.
Pakistan, which is facing both political and economic instability, is going to the polls on February 8. Alvi, who was a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before being appointed as President in 2018, is frequently accused of siding with the jailed prime minister’s party on political issues.
In a recent letter to caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Alvi said the president of Pakistan represented the unity of the republic as head of state under the Constitution and was, therefore, duty-bound along with the premier and all institutions to protect the rights of the citizens, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. Alvi said, it was for this very reason, that he was sending the letter containing PTI’s allegations, which had also been debated in the media, regarding the increasing cases of enforced disappearances of individuals with known political affiliation. The president asked Kakar to look into these issues.
Expressing its strong discontent over the president’s move, the Election Commission of Pakistan said, “An attempt is being made by a high official to make the transparency of the upcoming election suspicious.”
