 Pakistan elections: Candidates file nomination papers as deadline ends : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan elections: Candidates file nomination papers as deadline ends

Pakistan elections: Candidates file nomination papers as deadline ends

The National Assembly's 266 general and 70 reserved seats and over 600 seats of four provincial assemblies are up for grabs

Pakistan elections: Candidates file nomination papers as deadline ends

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, December 24

Hundreds of candidates aspiring to contest the February 8 general elections in Pakistan submitted their nomination papers, as the deadline to file their candidature for national and provincial assemblies seats ended on Sunday.

The nomination process started on December 20 and was initially set to be completed on Friday but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended it for two days on the demand of various political parties.

The National Assembly's 266 general and 70 reserved seats and over 600 seats of four provincial assemblies are up for grabs.

Returning officers (ROs) will examine the nomination papers from December 25 to December 30, as specified in the schedule.

Several political leaders including PML-N's Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, former Islamabad mayor Pir Adil Gillani, Sheikh Ansar Aziz, federal capital's ex-deputy mayors Zeeshan Naqvi and Chaudhry Riffat Javed among others submitted their nomination papers on Sunday.

Already many leading politicians, including incarcerated former premier Imran Khan, former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Shehbaz Sharif and many other influential leaders have filed their documents.

Khan has filed papers from two constituencies in Lahore and his ancestral town of Mianwali. But his chances of getting a green signal to contest the election are slim due to his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case for illegally selling state gifts.

In a setback, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the week rejected his plea for suspending his conviction in the case.

Major parties in the election are the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and others local parties are in the field.

However, the fate of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is yet not clear as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected its intra-party elections and refused to let it use the bat as the party symbol.

The party has announced that it will challenge it in the Supreme Court. Without a unifying symbol, it would be difficult for its candidates to contest.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3, with decisions expected by January 10.

The ECP is set to release the updated list of candidates on January 11, and candidates can withdraw their papers till January 12. The allocation of electoral symbols will take place on January 13.

The foreign observers can submit applications to monitor the elections from December 31 to January 20, according to the ECP.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

2
Punjab

Power stolen to keep meter reading below 600 for ‘zero’ bill, state loses Rs 1,000 crore

3
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

4
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

5
Punjab

43,000 calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

6
India

‘Ill-founded’: India hits back at IMF’s criticism of debt, forex management

7
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

8
Punjab

Rape victim sent jail revelry clip by accused, Supdt faces probe

9
Comment

Remembering the King of Melody

10
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying over 300 Indian passengers allowed to leave after three days of grounding in France

Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying over 300 Indian passengers allowed to leave after three days of grounding in France

French judges earlier in the day began questioning passenger...

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

Newly elected body appears to be in ‘complete control of for...

Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

Ministry had suspended WFI after newly-elected body made a ‘...

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

Mohammad Shafi was shot inside mosque while giving call for ...

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

US Central Command describes the vessel as an Indian-flagged...


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day