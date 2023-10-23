Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, his deputy indicted by court in official secrets acts case: Geo TV

Islamabad, October 23
A Pakistani court indicted former prime minister Imran Khan and his deputy in an official secrets acts case, broadcaster Geo TV reported on Monday, in another blow for the ex-premier currently being held in a prison near Islamabad.
