 Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s trial in cipher case to continue in Adiala jail in open court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s trial in cipher case to continue in Adiala jail in open court

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s trial in cipher case to continue in Adiala jail in open court

His in-prison trial had been going in the high-security jail until last week when the IHC declared it null and void on procedural grounds and declared that proceedings conducted so far were vitiated

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s trial in cipher case to continue in Adiala jail in open court

Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, November 28

A special court here ruled on Tuesday that trial proceedings of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in the cipher case will continue in prison in an open court setting after authorities did not present him for a hearing held at a normal court citing security concerns.

The 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief has been incarcerated at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi since September 26.

His in-prison trial had been going in the high-security jail until last week when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared it null and void on procedural grounds and also declared that the proceedings conducted so far were vitiated.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqernain presided over the hearing on Tuesday at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in Islamabad, where authorities failed to produce Khan, citing security reasons.

“It has been informed that the PTI chairman faces security risks of a serious scale,” a report presented in the court by authorities said. Khan survived an assassination attempt in November 2022 during a political rally in Punjab province.

According to the report, intelligence agencies and the jail authorities raised concerns about life threats faced by the former premier, emphasising the gravity of the security risks.

Last week, the special court ordered authorities to present Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Federal Judicial Complex for the hearing of the case.

Qureshi, 67, was also arrested in the cipher (secret diplomatic cable) case and is imprisoned in the Adiala jail. Khan and Qureshi have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After hearing the case, the special court approved the duo's jail trial in an open-court format at the next hearing. The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till December 1.

The court noted that the jail authorities and security agencies had expressed their reservations about holding the trial at the FJC.

Anticipating potential security challenges, a meeting involving the police, administration, and relevant departments was convened on Monday to devise a comprehensive security plan for Khan’s appearance, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

In its order, the court stated that those who wished to attend the court proceedings would not be stopped and that journalists would also be permitted to witness the case.

It also said that five family members of each suspect would also be allowed inside the courtroom.

The cipher case was launched in August this year after a case was filed against Khan for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable - called the cipher - sent by the country's embassy in Washington in March last year.

The diplomatic cable reportedly went missing from Khan's possession.

Khan and Qureshi, who had claimed that the cable contained a threat from the United States to topple the PTI's government, were indicted on October 23.

Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022. More than 150 cases have been registered against him since his ouster from power.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Karan Deol shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya, pens gratitude note on birthday

2
Punjab

When PACL's big stake went to ex-MD's father-in-law, staffer

3
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rat-hole mining experts called in for drilling through debris, 36 metre of vertical boring done

4
Diaspora

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy

5
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is latest victim of deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Pipe-laying completed, workers to be evacuated soon

7
World

UK PM Sunak highlights Punjabi Indian heritage in Gurpurb message

8
Punjab

Three-day protest: Farmer leaders to give memorandum to Punjab governor on Tuesday

9
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal admitted to Gurugram hospital

10
India

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, rescuers cross 50-metre mark

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Pipe-laying completed, workers to be evacuated soon

Rescue workers break through the 60-metre stretch of rubble ...

Haryana govt dismisses Jind school principal from service

Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

Education dept issues the dismissal orders following approva...

Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to governor

Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to Governor

To hold a meeting in Hisar to decide their next course of ac...

Farmer leaders meet Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

Punjab farmer leaders meet Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

Set to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy

Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

4 steal money from Golden Temple counter

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Experts raise concerns over public health in Amritsar Medical Association meet

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb of Guru Nanak at protest site in Panchkula

Gurpurb of Guru Nanak: Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara in Chandigarh

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Social worker walks over 17,000 km to spread awareness on blood donation

L-G dissolves standing panel for violating SC, Centre guidelines

19-year-old held for killing woman

Gurpurb celebrated with fervour

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

Govt buses deployed for AAP’s rally in Dhuri, passengers hit

Juvenile among 3 nabbed with opium

Girl ‘jumps’ from factory roof, dies

Two booked for snatching mobile

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day