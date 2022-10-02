Pakistan flood toll nears 1,700

PTI

Islamabad, October 1

The death toll from the cataclysmic floods in Pakistan neared 1,700, officials said on Saturday, a disaster that has displaced over 33 million and caused economic damages to the tune of USD 40 billion, fanning fears that the cash-strapped country may not be able to meet its debt obligations. At least 15 people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,693, with 12,865 being injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority, the chief national organisation tasked to deal with natural calamities.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains submerged nearly one-third of the country, wiping off fertile agricultural lands, destroying property and putting more than 33 million or one-seventh of Pakistan’s population without access to food and water.

The threat of waterborne diseases is also adding to the travails, making it one of the world’s deadliest crises this year. The floods have destroyed 13,074 km of roads, 410 bridges and 2,045,349 while killing 1,160,078 livestock, according to the NDMA estimates. Till date, 81 districts across five of Pakistan’s six provinces have been declared calamity hit.