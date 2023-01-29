Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on two-day Russia visit

Islamabad, January 28
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to Russia on Sunday on a two-day official visit to hold talks on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.
Bilawal’s visit to Moscow comes on the invitation of Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. He will hold talks with his Russian counterpart. The two sides will deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.
The visit comes after a high-level Russian delegation led by Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov visited Pakistan last week to explore possibilities of providing oil to cash-strapped Pakistan. According to a joint statement issued after the parleys, the two sides reached an agreement in principle on the supply of Russian crude oil and oil products to Pakistan, with technical details to be finalised in March this year.
